Police searching for gunman in shooting that injured 1, caused crash in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that caused a crash and left one wounded that happened Friday afternoon on Beverly Street.

According to BCPD Sgt. BJ Sanford, a person sitting on the passenger side of an SUV shot at another vehicle, hitting the driver. The SUV left the scene and the victim crashed their vehicle.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and police say the gunman is on the run.

This is a developing story and we will update it once more information becomes available.