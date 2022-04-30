SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for the shooter that left a person hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m., police were called to the scene on the 200 block of Prospect St., where officials say the shooter walked up to a person sitting in their car. They say that the person shot a man in his 20’s in the head before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say a witness knows the shooter and saw the shooting take place. The suspect is not yet in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.