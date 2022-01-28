VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is in the hospital and the shooter is on the run after a drive-by in Vivian Friday night.

According to police, Travis Sullivan was walking down N. Hickory St. firing shots into the air just before 7:00 p.m. when a person in a white car shot him and drove away.

Sullivan was hit in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital by Fire District 8 personnel.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.