Police searching for suspect in shooting Shreveport toddler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for the man they say shot a two-year-old girl last Thursday in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Demond Taylor Jr. is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say the child was shot in the leg at a home on Elmhurst St. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in serious condition.

If you know where he is staying please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 option #3. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that may lead to an arrest. If you would like to report a tip anonymously you can call (318) 673-7373 or you can log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for smart devices, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Both the website and the mobile app feature integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time.

They also provide a secure way for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a tip if detectives have further questions regarding the tip.

Both P3 mobile app and www.p3tips.com make it possible for reward information website is so that reward information can be given to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.