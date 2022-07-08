BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking the public for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for breaking into, ransacking, and stealing electronics from a Louisiana Boardwalk non-profit store dedicated to doing community good.

Police say someone broke into the Do Good Store late Thursday or early Friday morning. Four iPads and one laptop were stolen.

Anyone with information about this case who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.