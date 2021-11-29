Police seek driver of SUV in hit and run crash that sent 2 Natchitoches officers to hospital

Police in Natchitoches are looking for the driver of a black Chevrolet SUV that plowed into a police unit with two officers inside Monday afternoon and then fled the scene. (Photo courtesy: Natchitoches Police Department)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are looking for the driver of an SUV that plowed into a police unit with two officers inside Monday afternoon and then fled the scene.

It happened around 2:33 p.m., according to Natchitoches police Cpl. John Greely. Officers were responding to an emergency call with their emergency lights and sirens activated when they were struck by the SUV on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Lafayette Street.

Officers with the Traffic Division say a black Chevrolet SUV pulled into the roadway as the patrol car approached Lafayette Street, crashing into the officers’ car causing them to collide with a tree.

Police say the driver of the SUV then fled the area before other officers arrived.

Both officers in the patrol car were taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Chevrolet SUV with damage to the driver’s side front fender.

If you would like to report suspicious activity or have any additional information in regards to this crash, contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

Police not that all information given will remain confidential. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

A cash reward up to $2,000 is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest of an offender.