SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police released a photo of a man they suspect is responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in hopes of identifying him.

According to police, the burglaries happened in the 8900 block of Rosewood Lane on April 29 around 1:20 a.m.

If anyone knows this person they are asked to call the police at 318-673-7300 #3 or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 if people want to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips app.