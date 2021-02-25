Police seek ID of man connected to Shreveport armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who may have been involved in an armed robbery in Shreveport earlier this month.

The robbery happened back on Feb. 16 in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Dr.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were told that a man approached the victim, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The victim gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who has information on this man’s identity is urged to contact SPD detectives at (318) 673-7300 option 3 or call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include cad # 21-022595 with your tip.