Police seek ID of men caught on camera stealing from vehicles in Bossier neighborhood

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives need your help identifying a few suspects caught on camera stealing items from cars in Bossier’s Dogwood neighborhood.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday two people were seen on video pulling on door handles of vehicles outside of a home on Dogwood South Lane.

BPSO says the vehicles were locked and the thieves moved to other homes where they found unlocked vehicles and stole a gun, cash, and a backpack.

After doing some investigating detectives were able to find surveillance video of one of the men walking into the Circle K on Swan Lake and Airline a couple of hours after the burglaries.

BSO detectives are looking into reports of five vehicle burglaries over the weekend in Dogwood, Dogwood South, and Le Oaks.

BPSO says thieves are typically walking through neighborhoods late at night while people of sleeping, and then stealing whatever they can take from unlocked vehicles, including stealing cars that have keys left in them.

Anyone who knows the identity of these men or has information about these burglaries should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.