SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with a carjacking and a shooting earlier this week in Queensborough.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call just after 12:30 a.m. at AK’s Clark gas station in the 3900 block of Jewella Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

When the victim was being interviewed by officers they told them that four Black males approached him as he was walking back to his car from the store and one of the males shot them in the leg and stole his vehicle.

The victim was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information regarding this crime they can call police at 318-673-7300 #3. If people wish to remain anonymous they can call 318-673-7300 #3.