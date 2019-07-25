Police seek identity car burglary suspect

Shreveport Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly burglarized a car on Meadow Parkway nearly two weeks ago.

According to police, the burglary happened on the 8400 block of Meadow Parkway on July, 13. Investigators captured the alleged suspect on video taken from the home and released it to the public in hopes that someone can identify them.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.