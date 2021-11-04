Police seek IDs on man, woman in theft of art supplies from Bossier City Hobby Lobby

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who loaded up on art supplies at a local craft store and left without paying.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, it happened Tuesday at the Hobby Lobby on George Dement Blvd. in Bossier City. Police say the pair loaded up their shopping cart with $400 worth of art supplies and then left the store without paying.

The two individuals left the scene in a maroon SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident or these individuals are encouraged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. Those that provide information may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.