Police seek information on early-morning drive-by shooting in Highland area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Shreveport police are investigating an early-morning drive-by shooting that wounded a pedestrian.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting victim showing up at Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

When they arrived at the hospital, the victim told officers he was walking in the highland area just before 5 a.m. when a blue car drove by and fired four shots, one of which hit him.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

