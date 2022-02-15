MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Marshall Police Department have identified a juvenile as the suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at City Park Saturday night.

Police say a pickup order for that suspect has been issued on charges of murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, and riot participation.

Officers and paramedics responding to a 911 call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday arrived at the park on Pope St. to find the teen with a gunshot wound to the neck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Order of Immediate Custody of Juvenile, or pickup order, is basically the equivalent of an arrest warrant that orders law enforcement to bring a specific juvenile suspect to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.

“While we are unable to name the suspect due to age, the juvenile’s family and members of the community know who we are attempting to locate,” MPD said in a statement released late Tuesday morning. “We are hopeful that the suspect will voluntarily surrender.”

Anyone with information about where the juvenile is located is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

“Our detectives have been working diligently to identify the shooter in the senseless murder at City Park Saturday night,” Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said in the statement. “We have a pickup order for Murder for that juvenile, and we are now doing everything we can to locate this young person. Ideally, the suspect will surrender, but if not we will be relentless in our efforts to locate and detain them.”