SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a West Shreveport hotel that left one woman wounded, and investigators looking for another who is currently known only as “Keke.”

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Dr. near I-20.

Police say the stabbing apparently happened during an argument and the victim could only identify the woman who stabbed her as “Keke.”

The victim suffered injuries to her arm and was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help identify “Keke” is asked to call police at 318-673-7300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or use p3tips.com.