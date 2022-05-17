SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for leads in the shooting of a toddler struck by a bullet that penetrated the walls of his north Shreveport apartment Monday evening.

The five-year-old was struck just before 7:30 p.m. while inside his family’s Canaan Village apartments in Allendale, according to police. Investigators determined that the child was struck the lower body by a stray bullet that entered a wall of the apartment when someone opened fire in the complex.

The child was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

It is the second time this month that a child has in Shreveport been injured by a stray bullet entering a home. A 13-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet on May 1 while inside her Fairfield Avenue home. She died at the hospital less than two hours later.

So far, there have been no arrests in either case.

Police ask anyone with information that they believe could be helpful in solving this case to call 318-673-7300 #3. If people would like to supply information and stay anonymous call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.