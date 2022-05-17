BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help identifying a possible suspect in the theft of a wallet and cell phone at a Bossier City casino.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, the victim put his phone and wallet down for less than a minute and walked over to another machine while visiting Boomtown Casino Monday. When he returned, the phone and wallet were gone.

BCPD property crimes investigators say the person who stole the wallet and phone later tried to use the cards at multiple stores in Bossier City.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous and wants to be eligible for a cash reward to call 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip.