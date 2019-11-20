Police seek tips in homicide of Bossier City woman

Bossier City police are reaching out for information in connection with the death of 50-year-old Graciela Gonzalez Lozano, who was found unresponsive November 11 by firefighters responding to reports of smoke coming from her Alexis Park apartment. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are reaching out for information in connection with the death of a woman who was found unresponsive last week inside her Alexis Park apartment by firefighters.

Firefighters found 50-year-old Graciela Gonzalez Lozano inside her apartment at 2201 Loreco Street around 1:15 p.m. November 11 after smoke was reported coming from the residence. She was rushed to LSU Oschner, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say there were signs of trauma, which prompted an investigation into her death. Following the autopsy, the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Police confirm firefighters did find smoke and fire when they arrived at the apartment in Building 13 at Alexis Park where Lozano lived. They say the cause of that fire is still being investigated and are not releasing further details, except to say that their detectives and Bossier City Fire Prevention investigators are working together on the case.

Detectives are now reaching out to the public for additional information about the crime.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. Police emphasize, “No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED.”

