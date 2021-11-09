Police seek to ID 3 women in theft of $3,900 worth of makeup from Texarkana Ulta

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police have released photos from security cameras in hopes of identifying three women they say shoplifted thousands of dollars worth of makeup from a local beauty store.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the women, who allegedly strolled around the Ulta on Mall Drive around 1 p.m. Oct. 13 stuffing their purses with $3,900 worth of makeup and walked out without paying. Police believe the trio was working together.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest.

Police would like anyone who knows them or who they are to give them a call at 903-798-3116 or call Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.