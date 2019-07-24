Police seek to ID Hollywood business burglary suspect

This man has been identified as a suspect in a business burglary on West 62nd Street. (Photos Courtesy of Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a business in the Hollywood neighborhood.

The alleged burglary happened on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 along the 500 block of West 62nd Street according to a press release by the Shreveport police.

Photos of the suspect were taken from the business’ surveillance system.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.