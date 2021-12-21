Police seek to ID man caught on video holding up Marshall convenience store at gunpoint

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers have released security footage in hopes the public can help identify a man seen holding up a Marshall convenience store at gunpoint before leaving in a stolen vehicle Friday.

According to police, the individual arrived at a business in the 2700 block of Victory Dr. in a car that had been reported stolen in Bossier City.

The man can be seen in the video pulling out a gun and robbing the store before speeding off in the stolen vehicle.

If anybody recognizes the suspect shown in this video, they are asked to contact MPD at 903-935-4543. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip using the P3 mobile app or call 903-935-9969.

