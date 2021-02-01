Police seek to ID man who stole 5 ribeye steaks from Bossier Walmart

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who allegedly stole several ribeye steaks from a Bossier City Walmart.

According to the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division, on Jan. 24 a man walked into the store in the 4000 block of Barksdale Blvd., stole 5 ribeye steaks, and then drove away a red-colored car.

The man is described as a tall black male, between 50 and 60 years old, with a bald head. He was wearing a black shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and a hat.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or log submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

