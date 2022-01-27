SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are hoping the public might be able to help them sniff out an ID on a suspect in the theft of a bagful of perfumes and colognes from a local Walgreens.

Police say the unidentified man walked into the Walgreens in the 3100 block of Line Ave. on Jan. 3, filled up a bag with various brands of perfume and cologne, and left without paying.

He then returned on Jan. 14 and attempted to steal more items but was not successful.

Police are asking anyone who can identify this person to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report # 22-001376