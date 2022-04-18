BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men seen on security video using a stolen credit card to load up on MacBooks at a Bossier City Best Buy.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Financial Crimes Task Force, the two men stole a bank card from a victim in Brownlee Park and then used it to purchase multiple MacBooks at Best Buy before heading to Ross and spending over $700 on the victim’s dime. The men were seen driving a silver SUV.







Anyone with information is asked contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. Your tip to crime stoppers is completely anonymous. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.