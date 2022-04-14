SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they are hoping to identify a second suspect in the shooting of a store clerk earlier this month in West Shreveport.

Shreveport police are hoping the public can help them identify this man, believed to have been involved in the shooting of a Circle K clerk on April 6, 2022, on Jefferson Paige Road. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head and in the shoulder just before midnight on April 6 while working at the Circle K on Jefferson Paige at Pines Rd. A customer found him lying on the floor suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in now critical condition, but he is expected to survive.

Police have already arrested 17-year-old Omarion Goodwin in connection with the case. Goodwin, who turns 18 in May, is a juvenile under Louisiana law but the Caddo District Attorney has charged him as an adult in the case.

Goodwin remains held without bond at the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

SPD says Violent Crime investigators are asking anyone with information about the case that can identify a man who is believed to have also been involved in the shooting to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.