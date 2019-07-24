Police seek to ID suspects in Bossier City Ulta theft

These three women have been identified as suspects in an Ulta Beauty robbery on Beene Blvd. (Photos courtesy of Bossier Crime Stoppers)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help identifying three women who allegedly stole items from a popular store.

On Friday, July 19, 2019, three women were seen on video stealing products from Ulta Beauty located on Beene Blvd according to the Bossier Crimestoppers’ Facebook Page.

The amount and cost of items are not known at this time.

If you have information, you are asked to call 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com.

All tips are anonymous, and you may eligible for a cash reward.

