Police seeking to identify suspects involved in multiple car burglaries across Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for suspects involved in multiple car burglaries around the city.

Officers are looking to the public to find clues that may lead to finding the identities of those responsible for the crimes.

The most recent car burglary happened Tuesday, July 23 along the 6800 block of Morrison Drive. Police captured a photo of the suspect from surveillance video in the area of the robbery.

(Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police are also looking for two men they believe are responsible for burglarizing a home on Maryland Ave.

According to investigators, the burglary took place on the 4000 block of Maryland Ave on July, 20.

This is where police were able to retrieve video of the crime a released it to the public in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Another suspect was caught on camera allegedly burglarizing a car on Meadow Parkway nearly two weeks ago.

According to police, the burglary happened on the 8400 block of Meadow Parkway on July, 13. Investigators captured the suspect on video taken from the home and released the video to the public as well.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects or have any information to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.