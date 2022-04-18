BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is trying to identify a man they say stole building materials from a Lowe’s in Bossier City.

According to a post made to Bossier Crime Stopper’s Facebook page, a man went into the Lowe’s at 2360 Airline Drive in Bossier on March 26 and stole $850 worth of building materials. At the time of the offense, the man seen on surveillance video making off with the goods was wearing a black ball cap, tee-shirt, and sweat pants. He left the area driving a Toyota 4Runner.





Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your anonymous tip via the web.