TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is facing multiple charges after police say pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk who refused to help him out when he came up short on cash to buy a cigar and then fled from police when they were called to the scene.

According to police, 46-year-old Scott Daniels is in jail after TTPD responded to a disturbance call Friday at a convenience store in the 1600 block of Robinson Road.

The store clerk told police that Daniels became upset with her because he didn’t have enough money to buy a cigar and she refused his request to buy it for him. Daniels reportedly cussed the clerk and asked her how she would feel if he “shot the place up,” pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it directly at the clerk.

Daniels was arrested a short time later after TTPD Officer Lauren Freeman spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description standing in a yard a couple of blocks away. When Freeman got out of her patrol unit, police say he ran away and threw the gun down as the officer chased him.

After a short foot chase, Freeman took Daniels into custody and recovered the gun he threw on the ground, which was loaded and had a round in the chamber.

Officer Christopher Flores, still at the convenience store, confirmed Daniels’ identity using surveillance video.

Daniels is in custody at Bi-State Jail and charged with deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest. His bond on all charges is $25,000.