TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana is expected to survive after police say his girlfriend shot him Friday morning during a domestic dispute.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 6200 block of Sandlin Ave. around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning arrived to find a 34-year-old man who had been shot by his girlfriend during a domestic altercation.

Police say the man drove himself to St. Michael Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have interviewed the girlfriend and the case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.