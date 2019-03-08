Police: Two arrested in cloned credit card scheme

Bossier Police have arrested two people suspected in a cloned credit card scheme.

In February, the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force launched the investigation after a report of theft from a local bank.

Detectives found that two suspects used cloned credit cards at an ATM location in Bossier Parish to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash defrauding victims in Texas, California, New York, and Michigan.

Detectives say there was a total of 220 attempted transactions at the ATM; 40 transactions were approved for a total of just over $8,000 dollars stolen.

Using surveillance video, Bossier City Police were able to identify the suspects as 30-year-old Marius Dinu and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Romania. Both are facing 40 counts of bank fraud and 180 counts of attempted bank fraud each.

Both were taken into custody in Harris County, Texas. Police say cloned credit cards, a credit card reader, a credit card writer, and a flash drive containing stolen credit card numbers were recovered from the vehicle in which Dinu and the juvenile were traveling.

Both suspects have been extradited. Dinu was booked into the Bossier Parish jail. The juvenile is being housed at the Ware Youth Center detention facility. Bail is set at $1 million for each of the suspects.