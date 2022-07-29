ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police say the Atlanta, Texas man found shot early Thursday afternoon and rushed to a hospital in Shreveport has died.
Now, Atlanta PD is investigating the fatal shooting of Elijah Smith as a homicide.
Police were called to the shooting in the 100 block of Polk Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found Smith in the backyard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to the Atlanta Fire Department and later airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport by Life-Net Air in critical condition.
The police department says they were notified Smith died Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. His body was taken to American Forensics for an autopsy.
Police say they arrested a juvenile at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.