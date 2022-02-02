SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, three men and one woman, whose only thing in common is that their jury trials were slated to begin on Jan. 24 in Caddo Parish District Court.

All four were charged with heinous crimes, and all four must now wait for new court dates after a January court order suspended Caddo Parish jury trials until March 1 due to coronavirus concerns.

The Caddo Parish DA’s office is scrambling to reschedule jury trials scheduled to be held in January and February, as well as others on the table for the remainder of the year but in a statement issued Wednesday, for the two years since the pandemic began, emergency orders from judges have shut down 42 jury sessions, which resulted in 210 unused days in court.

Unfortunately, in late January, that caused four high-profile trials to be scrapped until a later date. Slated to be tried on Jan. 24 were Taniel Cole, Ashley Kay Romans, Desmond Johnson and Zaokoye Chatman.

Chatman, 28, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery, after brutally attacking his mother and her supervisor with a machete on Feb. 1, 2021, at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where they worked.

Zaokoye Chatman (Photo courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

While an employee tried to get up to the floor where the women worked to warn them, they were on another elevator going down to the first floor where they were attacked.

While his mother suffered deep gashes on her head, her supervisor nearly lost a hand in the attack.

A few days following the attack, New Orleans police charged Chatman with second-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found early Sunday afternoon outside a gas station on St. Claude Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward. Those charges are still pending.

Chatman is being held at Caddo Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond.

Also on deck for Jan. 24 was the trial of 42-year-old Taniel Cole, who has been in CCC his August 17, 2020, extradition from Mississippi, where he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls and the Mississippi State Police following an all-day and night two-state manhunt.

Cole is accused of one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree kidnapping, after he allegedly strolled into St. Mary Medical Center at around 5:30 a.m. on August 12, 2020, went to the fourth floor Pediatric ICU where Shreveport police said he had an issue with the parent of an ill child.

Taniel Cole (Photo courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

After entering the hospital and going to the fourth floor, Cole allegedly held personnel at gunpoint and shot a man who tried to intervene. Although Cole managed to leave the facility without being seen, his car remained in the parking lot, leaving law enforcement to believe he might be inside.

Because police and multiple agencies that came to assist didn’t know Cole’s whereabouts, the entire hospital was locked down as local, state and federal law enforcement officers searched the facility from the basement to the top floor, as terrified friends and relatives of people inside the hospital waited outside.

The medical center was reopened after Cole wasn’t found inside, but the story didn’t end there. After leaving the hospital carjacked a woman who was just arriving at work on Buckner Street. He forced the woman to drive to him to Monroe, where he went shopping for another car to steal.

She finally managed to escape and call 911, while Cole stole another vehicle and got back on the road again, but authorities got a description of the “new” stolen vehicle and caught up with Cole in Meridian.

Cole is being held at CCC on a $5,070,000 bond

Ashley Romans, 27, of Keithville, was slated to face charges of being an accessory to first-degree rape on Jan. 24. Romans and her 30-year-old boyfriend, Jacob Drew Farnell, are charged with raping a young child.

Ashley Romans (Photo courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Romans was arrested Nov. 6, 2020, following an investigation into allegations that she and Farnell were involved in inappropriate behavior involving a juvenile under the age of 13 on at least two occasions.

The next day, the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force arrested Farnell in Monroe on a Caddo Parish Warrant.

On March 26, 2021, a Caddo Parish grand jury indicted Farnell on one count of first-degree rape and one count of sexual battery of a juvenile, and Romans on one count of accessory after-the-fact in connection with first-degree rape.

Although Romans’s trial was scheduled for Jan. 24, Farnell’s trial hasn’t been scheduled.

Romans is being held at CCC on a $450,000 bond, while Farnell is being held on a $600,000 bond.

Desmond Johnson, 26, was scheduled to be tried for second-degree murder in the courtroom of Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel on Jan. 24.

Desmond Johnson (Photo courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Johnson is charged in the December 2020 fatal shooting of 52-year-old Reginald Young in the Highland area.

On their way to check out reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Jordan Street in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, 2020, Shreveport police spotted Johnson walking away from the scene.

Officers stopped Johnson, who they took into custody after finding he possessed illegal narcotics. When they arrived at the scene in the next block, they found Young’s body, riddled with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, SPD detectives determined that Johnson was the alleged shooter. After an interview with Johnson, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.