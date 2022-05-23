SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/’KMSS) – The second-degree murder trial of two of the three men charged in the August 2020 death of popular Green Oaks high school senior Minnion Jackson slated to begin Monday was upset Monday in Caddo District Court.

Kolby Moore, 22, and 31-year-old Kendrick Moore are charged with second-degree murder in the August 26, 2020, drive-by shooting of then 17-year-old Minnion Jackson, who was driving home from Green Oaks High School football practice on I-220.

Some 30 witnesses had been subpoenaed to appear in court today, but those subpoenas will have to be reissued and reserved when a new trial date is set, which will be done in court on July 8. Right now, it appears that new date will be Sept. 12.

This is the second time the trial has been delayed. The first trial setting was March 21, but it was upset and reset for Monday.

La’ Travion Anderson

A third man charged in the crime, 22-year-old Latravion Anderson, was originally scheduled to be tried with the Moores, but in April filed a ‘Motion to Sever.” Presiding Judge Ramona Emanuel granted that motion, and as it stands now, Anderson is scheduled to be tried separately on July 11.

According to Shreveport Police, witnesses told them that Jackson was traveling down I-220 when a black SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire on the car, striking it and Jackson multiple times.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jackson, who just started his senior year at Green Oaks, inside of the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

Shreveport police first arrested Anderson on Sept. 6, 2020, and charged him with second-degree murder in Jackson’s death; three days later on Sept. 9, 2020, Kolby Moore turned himself in on a warrant for second-degree murder and was booked into Caddo Correctional Center was booked into jail early the next morning on one count of second-degree murder.

Within a few days, detectives developed Kendrick Moore as a third suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. But finding him did not prove to be as easy as the first two arrests.

A break in the case came in late October, however, when a tip was received that Kendrick Moore was inside a north Shreveport residence. After the homeowner allowed U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crimes Task Force inside, two agents found Moore hiding under a blanket in a bedroom closet.

He was first booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Oct. 30, and transferred to Caddo Correctional Center on Oct. 31, 2020, where he has been held on $1.25 million ever since.