MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police responded to a call that referenced a person who was possible a gunshot victim, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, they arrived at a home in the 300 block of Downey and found 27-year-old Aaron Latron Lynch on the scene, uninjured. Officers did notice two bullet holes in the driver’s door of Lynch’s 2010 Ford Edge and a black and silver handgun on the floorboard.

Lynch did not want to cooperate with authorities which led officers to obtain a search warrant for the residence and vehicle. Officers discovered that the handgun, a Smith and Wesson 9mm, was reported stolen by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015.

Lynch was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.