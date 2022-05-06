BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Princeton man is behind bars, accused of downloading child sexual abuse images on his computer.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Jerry Rollins of the 100 block of Timberline Lane was arrested after detectives got a search warrant and searched his house. During the search, detectives found evidence of pornography involving juveniles under 13-years-old on Rollins’ computer.

In interviews with Rollins, detectives say he admitted to destroying evidence.

Rollins is booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice-evidence tampering. His bond is set at $153,500.

Deputies say this case is still under investigation and that detectives continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They are also encouraging anyone with information about this crime or any other crime to call 318-965-2203.