Princeton man charged, accused of owning sex abuse videos of toddlers & preteens

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Princeton man has been charged, accused of possessing sexual abuse videos of toddlers and preadolescent children.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Dalton Dull is charged with three counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Investigators say they anticipate additional charges as they continue their investigation and conduct a thorough forensic analysis of Dull’s electronic devices.

“The sad reality is this type of criminal behavior is happening all over our country,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“Bossier Parish is certainly not unique to these types of crimes, but we are fortunate here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to have a team of detectives specifically trained with state-of-the-art forensic technology to investigate these cases, find these criminals, and put them behind bars.”

Dull was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he was booked on his charges. His bond is pending.