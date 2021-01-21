Program offers free help for crime victims navigating parole, pardons process in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana organization wants to get to word out about free counseling services for victims and survivors of violent crimes.

The Louisiana Victims Outreach Program has been around for nearly two years. It is funded by grants under the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Paroles. Director of Social Services Julie Collura says in addition to providing a safe, supportive, confidential space for victims of violent crime to process their trauma and begin to heal, the program has helped many navigate the post-conviction parole and pardons process.

“For victims, it can mean a lot,” Collura said. “That could be re-triggering, re-traumatizing, and emotional experience, and also they don’t know what to expect. We are here to support, to provide information, and to help folks navigate that process after the person who caused them harm or who caused their family members harm has been incarcerated.”

Counseling services are available in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and through HIPAA-compliant video conferencing. Collura says victims still find the sessions every bit as personal and helpful as if they were conducted in person.

Victims and survivors of violent crime can sign up here for individual or group sessions or call 225-421-7745 for more information.