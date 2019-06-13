Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Queensborough shooting leaves one man in critical condition

Crime

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:
3600 Jackson Street 6-12-19_1560388869061.JPG.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Shreveport man is in critical condition after an early evening shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood. 

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Jackson Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officer found a male who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to Oschners LSU Health in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are on the scene now interviewing witnesses. 

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details as they become available. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss