Raid ends with arrest of Bossier man, thousands of dollars in drugs seized

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A bust Thursday ended in a Bossier man arrested and thousands of dollars worth of drugs, guns, and cash recovered.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Narcotics detectives say they served a warrant to search his home Thursday, Oct. 21 in the 4800 block of Airline Drive. BPSO says they found about 30-pounds of marijuana stored in three Pelican watertight protective cases, 18 Oxycodone pills, two Acetaminophen Codeine Pills, and one Hydrocodone pill along with a digital scale, a money counting machine, and some money bands. They also seized $36,270.00 in cash. During the search, detectives found a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.

According to the BPSO, 35-year-old Richard Baker is charged with one felony count of Possession of Schedule I Drugs, with Intent to Distribute, one felony count of Possession of Schedule II Drugs with Intent to Distribute, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count of Illegally Carrying a Weapon with Control/Dangerous Substances, and one count of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Baker is currently booked into the Bossier Maximum Facility and his bond has not been set.