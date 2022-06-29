SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport has seen a string of crimes at gas stations in the Queensborough neighborhood since Saturday.

There was a fatal shooting at one gas station, a robbery at another, and a carjacking at yet another, all in a span of four days.

At AK’s Clark gas station on Jewella Avenue Tuesday, police say the victim was approached by four men who took his truck and then shot him in the leg.

Also on Jewella Avenue, a man broke into a Valero gas station Sunday and stole a cash register and box of lottery tickets.

At the Shell gas station on West 70th St. Saturday, a man was shot multiple times in his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As for crimes at recurrent gas stations, that is not necessarily an uncommon thing,” Shreveport police Cpl. Christopher Bordelon said.

With the latest rash of violent crimes, people in the community like Linda Clark are taking more precautions than ever before.

“Look around to see what’s around me,” said Clark. “If there’s a lot of cars, I may feel safer, but when it’s not a lot you know I’m here by myself and I want to make sure I’m safe.”

“Like the violence got to stop, real talk. That’s crazy,” another Shreveport resident said.