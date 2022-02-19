TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities are issuing a warning over a rash of catalytic converter thefts in Texarkana, hitting several vehicles today alone.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, all six vehicles struck today were parked outside of a store or restaurant at the time. The thefts happened in broad daylight while the vehicle owners were inside the businesses.

Thieves often steal catalytic converters to sell at metal recycling centers for quick cash. Converters are made with the precious metals rhodium, palladium, and platinum. An average catalytic converter can cost between $800 and $1,200 to replace.

Vehicles like SUVs and Trucks that sit higher off the ground are more often targets of such crimes because it’s easier to access.

The TTPD says it only takes a couple of minutes for thieves to cut off a converter.

Farmers has some tips on how to help prevent this from happening to you:

Etch your license plate number onto your converter to make it easy for police to ID.

Keep your vehicle in a well lit, secure area when possible.

Install an anti-theft device, such as a protective plate.

Install a motion-sensor light to increase security in your driveway.

Other things you can do to help protect your vehicle is to install security cameras in parking areas and park in areas where it is easy for officers and people passing by to see the car.

TTPD says if you see any suspicious people or activity around unoccupied vehicles, especially crawling underneath, please call 911. If they leave in another vehicle try to give that vehicle description and license plate number to the dispatcher if you can.