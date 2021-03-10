Registered sex offender arrested in E. Texas, accused of possessing child porn

Robert Bradly Lindsey, 58, who is registered as a sex offender in Shelby County is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Texas Attorney General Criminal Investigations Division Child Exploitation Unit. (Photo: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

CENTER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A East Texas man who is registered as a sex offender in Shelby County is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Texas Attorney General Criminal Investigations Division Child Exploitation Unit.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Robert Bradly Lindsey of Center is charged with two counts of child pornography and three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.

Deputies say on Tuesday, March 9, a team of sergeants with the Texas Attorney General CIDEU served search warrants on Lindsey after a report was sent to them by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation revealed Lindsey to be in possession of child pornography, and Lindsey is already a registered sex offender with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, SCSO says they were able to identify violations on Lindsey’s registration and charged him with three violations.

Lindsey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Donna Hughes and he is being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $800,000.

Deputies say currently, Shelby County has about 115 sex offenders residing in our area. Questions and concerns regarding offenders can be directed to Leah Chase – SCSO Sex Offender Registrar by calling our office at 936.598.5601.