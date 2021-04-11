Remembering Tommie McGlothen Candlight vigil – one year later

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -A candlelight vigil for 44 year-old Tommie McGlothen, who died in police custody a year ago, was held in down Shreveport Saturday night.

Held at dusk under the Texas Street Bridge, McGlothen’s family and friends held lighted candles as they chanted McGlothen’s name.

In March, McGlothen’s family filed a federal lawsuit against against Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare, the four officers involved in his death.

In October, a Caddo Parish Grand Jury charged the four officers with negligent homicide in McGlothen’s death and they are not awaiting trial in Caddo District Court.