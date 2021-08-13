Residents concerned after 3 suspects steal guns, cash from cars at Bossier Parish trailer park

BOSSIER Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents at a trailer park in Bossier Parish are speaking out against crime in their community after three people broke into the cars and stole a number of items early Wednesday morning.

Residents who live at Maple Wood Trailer Park say bad things never happened in their community before, and they liked it that way.

Surveillance video from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows a group of people breaking into cars that may have been left unlocked by their owners around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Courtesy to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

“It was always a safe neighborhood, now you actually gotta watch your back and look around,” said Tiffany Traylor.

Traylor and others say it is one of the safest places to live in Bossier Parish and finding out about Wednesday’s robbery caught everybody off guard.

“No, I never thought about anybody taking anything. She left her stuff outside on the porch the other night. She said ‘I’m glad we don’t have any thieves around here cause my credit card was in there.’ I was like well I’m glad so then a couple of nights later this happens.”

Philip Seaman has lived in the area for almost five years and says he has plenty of equipment out and about but also has a camera system set up himself.

“I’ve got fishing poles and power washers that were sitting on the trailer that night it happened and when she told me this and I heard about it…I was surprised they didn’t smash and grab that,” Seaman said.

Detectives say the suspects were able to steal three firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash from the vehicles they burglarized. Neighbors said the experience left them wondering what could be next.

“I usually keep my truck locked and keep things kinda tidy up. I have a gate around my yard and it’s locked,” Seaman said.

“Yeah it’s scary and you see here and think they probably had to walk around to every car to see what cars were unlocked and which ones weren’t,” Taylor shared.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says they highly encourage residents to lock their vehicles while parked at their residence or when they are away from home.

At this time no suspects have been arrested. If you have any information about the suspects in the video is please contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.