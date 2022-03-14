SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 to anyone who can help Shreveport police locate and arrest a man in connection with a February homicide in west Shreveport.

An arrest warrant charging 27-year-old Archille Holmes Jr. in the Feb. 16 midday shooting death of Tomel Henry outside a home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road was issued on Feb. 18, and Holmes has been at large ever since.

Henry, who was shot in the head, was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital he died of his injury later that day.

The initial investigation indicated a domestic disturbance between Henry and a woman that began inside the home continued outside. As the couple’s argument escalated, a group of people gathered outside and first reported that an “unknown male” ran up from the backyard, shot Henry in the head, turned around and ran back the way he approached.

As the investigation progressed, however, it indicated a dispute between Henry and a group of people precipitated the murder, according to detectives.

And on Feb. 18, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Holmes with one count of Second-Degree Murder. No bond was set.

Holmes, who was 19 at the time, was sentenced to seven years at hard labor in October 2015, after accepting a plea deal that required him to plead guilty to aggravated battery in exchange for dropping the original charge of attempted second-degree murder in the November 2014 shooting of Buddy Gaston.

But his first brush with the law was when he pleaded guilty to simple robbery when he was 16-years-old. Holmes was sentenced to 18 months hard labor after pleading guilty to simple robbery in November 2011.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Holmes’s whereabouts to contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.cscrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to information that leads to the arrest of individuals wanted for committing crimes.