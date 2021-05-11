Reward offered: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in May 2nd homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warrant has been issued in connection with an early May homicide, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward that leads to an arrest.

Following an investigation, Shreveport detectives have identified 20-year-old Anderito Parnell Smith as the person they believe is responsible for the May 2nd shooting death of 19-year-old Emmanuel King.

Just after 10:45 p.m. on May 2nd, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the Lakeville Townhomes in the 3700 block of Richmond Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a townhome stuck by multiple gunshots on the north side of the complex.

While officers were on scene, Bossier City Police Department made contact with Shreveport Police about a female reporting a shooting to them.

The caller was asking officers to check 3784 Richmond for multiple shooting victims.

When they checked the address, officers found King, lying unresponsive inside the doorway. He had been shot at least once, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene investigators responded and began collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.

During their ongoing inquiry, investigators were able to develop information leading them identify Smith as the person they believe to be responsible for this homicide.

Detectives were able to use that information to obtain an arrest warrant for Smith, charging him with one count of second-degree murder. His bond is set at $500,000 Smith’s last known address is Bossier City.

Anyone who has information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that pays cash rewards for information leading to those accused of crimes.