Reward offered for help in identifying suspects in Saturday night shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident that claimed the life of a Shreveport man Saturday.

Jaerick Carey, 29, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU after being rushed there by Shreveport Fire Department first responders.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooing in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue.

Arriving officers located Carey, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his back.

Patrol officers learned Carey was shot in the 5200 block of Ellison Street and was taken to the Jewella location by acquaintance. Investigators with the Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded and launched their investigation.

They learned that Carey and the acquaintance were sitting in a silver Nissan Sentra sedan in the 5200 block of Ellison when a silver or light gray Honda Accord passed by, stopped and fired multiple shots at their car, striking Carey.

No suspect details were given.

Detectives are asking the public’s help to identify the person(s) responsible for this homicide. They can be contacted at 318-673-6955. T

Those wishing to submit information anonymously should contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.