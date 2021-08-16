Reward offered for hit-and-run driver in Saturday fatal accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are investigating a hit and run crash that claimed the life of a Minden man and left a woman in critical condition this weekend, and Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about the driver who hit them.

Shreveport Police patrol officers on Saturday were called to the scene of a rollover crash with injuries on LA 3132 East at West 70th Street. When they arrived, officers found the occupants of the car, both of whom had been ejected from the vehicle.

The couple suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where the male died of his injuries. The female remains in critical condition.

Investigators with the crash gathered evidence from the scene and took witness statements.

In course of the investigation, detectives learned the victims were driving a blue 2007 Chevy Silverado when they were struck by another vehicle, causing the Silverado to roll over.

Investigators don’t have a description of the deadly vehicle that hit the couple, and police are asking the public’s help to identify the vehicle that was responsible for this crash.

Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is willing to pay a minimum $2,000 cash reward for information. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.