Reward offered for Home Depot shoppers who failed to pay for merchandise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to Home Depot in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns after two white guys walked out without paying for their stuff.

They failed to ask, however, and now Shreveport police wish to have a sit-down with them to discuss the future that awaits them.

That is a distinct possibility, since, as always, the cameras were rolling and the store’s surveillance equipment captured some very good video, which they were more than happy to share with police.

SPD detectives then extracted these photos of the suspects, along with the parking lot where they loaded up their ill-gotten gains and took off, and are sharing the photos with the community in hopes of getting them identified.

As an added incentive, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of these two, so if you know them, give Crime Stoppers a call at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-120424 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.